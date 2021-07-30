HBC TV Productions Announces ‘Hope and Miracles’ as the Dream Come True We’ve All Been Waiting For

About

Polarity Medical LLC creates medical and other devices, from inception, design to market and strategic partnerships. Our SafeTOUCH® UVC are entirely new application technology which reduces the number of UVC LEDs needed in touch-sterilization devices by 75% and reduce peak amperage by 87.5% Boston University tested the UVC LED chips we use and showed they kill Covid-19 (as well as MRSA) in 6 seconds. We produce a complete line of door levers, pulls, pushes, panic bars, railings, light switches, elevator buttons and shopping cart handles to ensure each touch is always a sterile SafeTOUCH® Our patented Magnetized Acupuncture Needles are the answer to the dream of acupuncturists and patients alike. They enhance treatment for those sensitive to needles, the elderly and infirm, those who like something gentler than electroacupuncture and even for those practitioners who are normally unable to achieve the 'duh-jie' needling sensation considered essential to positive outcome from the treatment. Our patented Medical Magnets enhance the treatment with a local surface-generated magnetic effect at specific points and in surrounding the needle while it is inserted. Additionally the colors/slogans bring an aesthetic in addition to magnetic flux energy inducement.

