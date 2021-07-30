Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
DOH News Release: Free COVID-19 testing returns to Lanakila Health Center

Posted on Jul 29, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU – The Hawai’i Department of Health (DOH) will offer free COVID-19 rapid testing at the Lanakila Health Center Friday, July 30 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Test results will be available within 15 minutes.

Please bring a government photo ID and wear a mask.

Request an appointment by email to [email protected]. Walk-ins will also be accepted.

The Lanakila Health Center is located at 1700 Lanakila Avenue. Free parking is available.

For COVID-19 health information, visit https://hawaiicovid19.com/health-information/.

 

# # #

 

