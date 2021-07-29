Suspects Sought in Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) Offenses: 1700 Block of Gales Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in reference to Armed Robbery (Gun) and Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun) offenses that occurred on Thursday, July 22, 2021, in the 1700 block of Gales Street, Northeast.

At approximately 7:34 am, the suspects approached the victim at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the other suspect took the victim’s property. A struggle ensued and the armed suspect shot the victim. The suspects then fled the scene with the victim’s property. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were captured by a surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.