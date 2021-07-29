Suspect Sought in a Robbery (Snatch): Unit Block of New York Avenue, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in reference to a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Friday, July 23, 2021, in the Unit block of New York Avenue, Northeast.

At approximately 7:15 am, the suspect and victim were involved in an argument at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and then fled the scene.

The suspect was captured by a camera and can be seen in this photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.