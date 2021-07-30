Joint statement with the N.C. Pork Council regarding confirmation of African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE THURSDAY, JULY 29, 2021 CONTACT: Andrea Ashby, director NCDA&CS Public Affairs 919-707-3004; andrea.ashby@ncagr.gov The North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the North Carolina Pork Council released the following joint statement regarding Wednesday’s confirmation of African Swine Fever in the Dominican Republic: For the first time in almost four decades, African swine fever has been detected in the Americas. This is a concerning development, but one for which the commercial pork industry is well prepared. Biosecurity has long been a major focus of commercial hog production and biosecurity procedures have remained high since African swine fever was first detected in China in 2019. However, with more than 2,100 commercial hog farms and more than 1,000 small hog farms across the state, it will take the continued focus and dedication of every farmer and farm employee to ensure that we remain free of African swine fever. The Office of the State Veterinarian has been in close communications with USDA regional staff and will continue to work closely with federal partners and with industry partners both in state and across the country. Any suspicious illness in a pig herd should be reported immediately to the Office of the State Veterinarian at 919-707-3250. It is important to note that African swine fever is a disease that only affects pigs and does not have any human health implications. Pork remains a safe and nutritious protein source. Importation of pork or pork products from the Dominican Republic is illegal and visitors are reminded to not remove any porkproducts from the island. Dr. Doug Meckes, State Veterinarian and Roy Lee Lindsey, N.C. Pork Council CEO