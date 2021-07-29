When a company announces a recall, market withdrawal, or safety alert, the FDA posts the company's announcement as a public service. FDA does not endorse either the product or the company.

Cahill’s Farm Cheese, Ireland is recalling a number of batches of specialty cheddar cheese due to possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

There are 33 Batches involved numbered consecutively from 21109 to 21141.

Product Size Pack Size Batch Code Account Type Deli Wheel Cahills Original Irish Porter Cheese Cahills Irish Whiskey Cheese Cahills Wine Cheese 5lb Wheel/1.1kg half moon 5lb Wheel 5lb Wheel 21109–21141 (inclusive) 21109-21141 (inclusive) 21109-21141 (inclusive) 5lb Deli Wheels are sold to Retail for Cutting and repacking as well as Foodservice 200g prepack Lidl Preferred Selection-Irish Stout Cheddar Lidl Preferred Selection -Red Wine Cheddar 7oz/(200g) 7oz /(200g) 22109- 21141 (inclusive) 21109-21141 (inclusive) Retail Retail

The batch code can be found both on the outer case label and on the back of pack label.

No Illnesses have been reported to Cahills to date.

Cahill’s Farm Cheese has been in operation over 40 years and works to the highest food production standards. We would like to reassure our customers that once the low-level result was detected, we immediately sought to identify the source of the problem and have implemented all corrective measures.

Routine testing picked up positives of Listeria Monocytogenes. Our investigation identified a single piece of equipment in our facility as the potential source of this issue and the equipment was immediately removed from our production line. All our products manufactured since have tested fully clear.

Safety is our number one priority, and we are therefore recalling the batches referred to above as a precautionary measure and recommend customers do not consume the product. We are working with the Irish regulatory bodies – the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Department of Agriculture , Food and Marine. All our products are tested rigorously and are working on positive release i.e. all products now made are only sold once completing satisfactorily analytical and microbiological safety tests.

If you have purchased any of the Cahill’s Farm Cheeses listed, please return it to your nearest store where it was bought for a full refund.

If you require any further information, please contact us on 353-69-62365 or email productrecall@cahillscheese.ie