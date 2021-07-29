Newportville Road Closed for Road Repair in Bristol Township

King of Prussia, PA – Newportville Road is closed between Dixon Avenue and Maple Avenue in Bristol Township, Bucks County, for roadway repairs due to storm flooding, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The closure will be in place 24/7 until repairs are complete.

During the closure, Newportville Road motorists will be directed to use U.S.13 (Bristol Pike) North, Route 413 (Veterans Highway) North, and Ford Road. Local access will be maintained during the operation.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays will occur. The schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Robyn Briggs, 610-205-6799

# # #