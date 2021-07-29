Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. 322 West (Conchester Highway) Lane Closure Next Week for Geotechnical Drilling in Upper Chichester Township

King of Prussia, PA – Westbound U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway) motorists will encounter a lane closure between Interstate 95 and Dutton Street in Upper Chichester Township, Delaware County, on Monday, August 2, through Friday, August 6, from 7:00 AM to 5:00 PM for geotechnical drilling, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work area because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

