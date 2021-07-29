Eastbound I-376 Parkway East Bridge Inspection Saturday in Pittsburgh

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing bridge inspection activities on eastbound (outbound) I-376 (Parkway East) in the City of Pittsburgh, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday, July 31 weather permitting.

A single-lane restriction on eastbound (outbound) I-376 will occur from 6 a.m. to noon on Saturday as crews conduct inspection activities on the bridge over Second Avenue between the Grant Street (71A) and Forbes Avenue/Oakland (Exit 72A) interchanges.

Crews from the Mackin Engineering Company and the Sofis Rigging Company will conduct the inspection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

