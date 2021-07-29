Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) Lane, Ramp Restrictions Scheduled for Bridge Construction in Philadelphia

King of Prussia, PA – Periodic lane closures are scheduled on Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) and the eastbound Interstate 76 ramp to Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) beginning Monday, August 2, for bridge construction under a project to replace the structure that carries four lanes of traffic and the SEPTA Route 15 trolley over CSX railroad tracks between 34th and 38th streets in the Parkside neighborhood of Philadelphia, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

The periodic lane closures will be in place weekdays and possibly Saturdays, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM, through Tuesday, August 31, at the following locations:

Girard Avenue (U.S. 30) between 34th Street and 38th Street; and

The eastbound I-76 ramp to Girard Avenue (U.S. 30).

Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

The scope of work on this project includes replacement of the bridge superstructure, rehabilitation of the stone support abutments and construction of a dedicated right turn lane on the eastbound I-76 ramp to Girard Avenue (U.S. 30). The SEPTA trolley tracks will also be replaced across the bridge.

Neshaminy Constructors Inc. is the general contractor on the $4,146,204 project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit www.penndot.gov/District6TrafficBulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6 including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter at www.twitter.com/511PAPhilly and like the department on Facebook at www.facebook.com/groups/phillypenndot and Instagram at www.instagram.com/pennsylvaniadot.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #