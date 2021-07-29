TEA CHIEF OF POLICE JESSICA QUIGLEY APPOINTED TO LAW ENFORCEMENT STANDARDS & TRAINING COMMISSION

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, July 29, 2021

PIERRE, S.D. - Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg today announced the appointment of Tea Chief of Police Jessica Quigley to serve on the Law Enforcement Standards & Training Commission. Quigley is replacing retired Sioux Falls Chief of Police Matt Burns who served on the commission from 2015-2021 as a qualified and acting member of a municipal police department.

“Chief Burns has served our State with honor on the Standards & Training Commission,” said Ravnsborg. “I sincerely thank him for his years of service and I look forward to working with Chief Quigley as the Commission moves forward.”

Quigley is a native of Watertown who received her B.S. in Justice Studies and Family Studies. She worked with at-risk families and provided services to children with developmental delays in Arizona for 9 years before returning to South Dakota to take a position with the Department of Social Services, division of Child Protection. In 2007 she graduated with the 131st Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Pierre and began her career as a certified law enforcement officer in Sioux Falls. She was named Chief of Police for the city of Tea in 2015.

“I look forward to the opportunity to serve on the Commission,” said Quigley. “I look at this as a way to apply what I have learned to benefit my peers and others I serve.”

The South Dakota Law Enforcement Standards and Training Commission is a 13-person commission that sets the training standards and certification process for the South Dakota law enforcement community. For more information, please visit our website here.

