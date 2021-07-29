MPD’s Weekly Firearm Recoveries:

July 19, 2021 to July 26, 2021

(Washington, DC) – Every day, the Metropolitan Police Department works to investigate and recover illegal firearms in Washington D.C. through intelligence-based policing to identify, interdict, and interrupt armed violent offenders within the District. In addition to our patrol officers, members from several of MPD’s specialized units work tirelessly to safely and respectfully secure illegal firearms and get them off our streets. From Monday, July 19, 2021, through Monday, July 26, 2021, MPD detectives and officers recovered 56 firearms in the District of Columbia.

Note: This is not a comprehensive list of all guns recovered in the District of Columbia.

Among the firearms recovered were:

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

A Smith & Wesson M&P40 M2.0 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Taekwan Womack, of Northwest, D.C., for Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-086-754

A Carbine M4 5.56mm caliber assault rifle was recovered in the 1000 block of 7th Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-100-098

A Hi-Point JCP .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Newcomb Street, Southeast. The following people were arrested: 31-year-old Anthony Lee Coward, Jr., of Upper Marlboro, MD, and 32-year-old Marques Turpin, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of Firearm. CCN: 21-100-470

A Smith & Wesson M&P 9C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3500 block of North Capitol Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 22-year-old Jamal Jordan Tracey, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Fugitive from Justice, Felon in Possession, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-100-521

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Otis Place, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old George Earl McDavid, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-100-548

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

A Springfield Armory XD .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Rondez Trayvon Tibbs, of no fixed address, for Murder I, Felony Murder, Robbery, Felon in Possession, Fugitive from Justice, and Bench Warrant. CCN: 21-100-658

A Clerke .32 caliber revolver, a .22 caliber revolver, and a .22 caliber Starter pistol were recovered in the 5500 block of Chillum Place, Northeast. CCN: 21-100-842

A Cobra FS380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1900 block of West Virginia Avenue, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Klein Andrew Lawrence, of Upper Marlboro, MD, for Murder I, Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault on a Police Officer (Aggravated Assault), and Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-100-854

A Smith & Wesson P22 .22 caliber handgun and a Hi-Point C9 9mm caliber handgun (both pictured below) were recovered in the 2800 block of New York Avenue, Northeast. CCN: 21-100-977

A Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 4600 block of South Capitol Street, Southwest. The following person was arrested: 27-year-old Marquette Deandre Fields, of Temple Hills, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, and Felon in Possession. CCN: 21-101-058

A Taurus PT24 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Congress Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Sequan Markel Martin, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Device. CCN: 21-101-071

A Smith & Wesson 410 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Wayne Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 25-year-old Tawayne Weaver, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Receiving Stolen Property, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Controlled Substance. CCN: 21-101-174

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Glock 24 .40 caliber handgun, and a Glock 26 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 2500 block of Elvans Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-101-211

Thursday, July 22, 2021

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Malique Harvey, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Open Container of Alcohol, Carrying a Pistol while Impaired, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-101-228

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of 4th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 33-year-old Kelvin Ford, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-101-345

A Lorcin 380 .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2500 block of N Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 47-year-old Pamela Lee, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License. CCN: 21-101-382

A Beretta 85F .380 caliber handgun was recovered in the 2600 block of 22nd Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 50-year-old Timothy Juan Dews, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Permit Suspended, Possession with Intent to Distribute a controlled Substance while Armed, Felon in Possession, and Receiving Stolen Property. CCN: 21-101-573

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 17-year-old male juvenile, of Southeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Receiving Stolen Property, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Entry, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-101-612

A Ruger SR9 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1800 block of 11th Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Mark Anthony Mims, Jr., of Woodbridge, VA, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-101-670

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Irving Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 18-year-old Dawayne Smith, of Bryans Road, MD, for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-101-695

A Glock 19 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1400 block of Howard Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Lamont Walker, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Resisting Arrest, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-101-699

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 900 block of 44th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-101-764

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. CCN: 21-101-784

Friday, July 23, 2021

A Glock 17 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of H Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 42-year-old Nakeeta Loney, of Southeast, D.C., for Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Theft Second Degree, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-102-099

Two BB guns were recovered in the 800 block of Chesapeake Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-102-182

A SCCY Industries 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 100 block of Atlantic Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 35-year-old Andrea Latora Brooks, of Northwest, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Criminally Negligent Storage of a Firearm. CCN: 21-102-250

A Glock 21 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 700 block of 16th Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 43-year-old Maurico Mckie, Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Discharge of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, Assault on a Police Officer (Simple Assault), and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-102-265

A Smith & Wesson 36 .38 caliber revolver was recovered in the 2800 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-102-275

A Glock 43 9mm caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 1200 block of Half Street, Southwest. CCN: 21-102-286

A Powerline BB gun was recovered in the 2900 block of Gainesville Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-102-296

A Canik 55 TP9SF 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the Unit block of N Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Greenbelt, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance, Threat to Kidnap or Injure a Person, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-102-319

Saturday, July 24, 2021

A Hi-Point 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Southern Avenue, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 37-year-old Dominick Anthony Flowers, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Possession of Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, and Obliterate, Remove, Change, or Alter the Serial Number of a Firearm. CCN: 21-102-498

A Century Arms TP9 9mm caliber handgun and .40 caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun were recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 29-year-old Abraham Johnson, of Northeast, D.C., 21-year-old Andre Davon Bradley, of Northwest, D.C., and 30-year-old Ricardo Lee Marbury, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession with Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance while Armed, and Unlawful Possession by a Person Convicted of Misdemeanor Domestic Violence. CCN: 21-102-541

A Winchester .22 caliber rifle and a Terni 1895 rifle were recovered in the 3900 block of R Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-102-666

A Taurus PT140 G240 .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 900 block of Mount Olivet Road, Northeast. CCN: 21-102-719

A Smith & Wesson M&P .45 caliber handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast. CCN: 21-102-927

A Kel-Tec 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 3400 block of Stanton Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 40-year-old Maurice Omar Fox, of Northeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol outside a Home or Business, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of Unregistered Ammunition. CCN: 21-102-934

Sunday, July 25, 2021

A Glock 30 .45 caliber handgun was recovered in the 1300 block of Swann Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 28-year-old Kamar Barratt, of Landover, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of an Unregistered Firearm. CCN: 21-102-966

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun was recovered in the 800 block of Bellevue Street, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 20-year-old Matthews Michael Deville, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-103-368

Monday, July 26, 2021

A Taurus 92AF 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 1200 block of Morse Street, Northeast. The following person was arrested: 31-year-old Henry Heard, of Southeast, D.C., for Threats to do Bodily Harm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Possession of a Large Capacity of Ammunition. CCN: 21-103-536

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun (pictured below) was recovered in the 200 block of V Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 26-year-old Oshe Randy Monroe, of Southeast, D.C., for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Felon in Possession, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-103-713

A Ruger EC95 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2300 block of Good Hope Road, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 38-year-old Garcia King, of Southeast, D.C., for Simple Assault, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, and Unlawful Possession of Ammunition. CCN: 21-103-724

A Smith & Wesson M&P Shield .40 caliber handgun was recovered in the 5400 block of 5th Street, Northwest. The following people were arrested: 20-year-old Amari Thomas Jackson, of Southeast, D.C., and 16-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., for Possession with Intent to Distribute a controlled Substance, Possession with Intent to Distribute Marijuana while Armed, Carrying a Pistol without a License, National Firearms Act, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Assault on a Police Officer (Simple Assault), Fleeing, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. CCN: 21-103-836

A Taurus Armas G2C 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 600 block of Jefferson Street, Northwest. The following person was arrested: 23-year-old Trayvon Shaquan Johnson, of no fixed address, for Murder II, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Destruction of Property. CCN: 21-103-866

A 9mm caliber “Ghost Gun” handgun, a Parabellem 9mm caliber handgun, and a Ruger LCR 9mm caliber handgun were recovered in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast. The following people were arrested: 15-year-old male juvenile, of Northeast, D.C., and 14-year-old male juvenile, of Oxon Hill, MD, for Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, National Firearms Act, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-103-969

A Glock 34 9mm caliber handgun was recovered in the 2200 block of Hunter Place, Southeast. The following person was arrested: 29-year-old Randy Smallwood, of Southeast, D.C., for Felon in Possession, Carrying a Pistol without a License, Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, and Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device. CCN: 21-103-972

It is one of MPD’s main goals to safely remove illegal firearms from DC streets to reduce crime and the fear of crime in the community. The responsibility to recover firearms falls on the shoulders of all MPD officers. We also thank members of the community for their help in creating safe neighborhoods.

The Metropolitan Police Department also recovers firearms with the assistance of anonymous tips made through MPD’s anonymous tip line. Anyone who has information regarding gun recoveries should call police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information October be submitted to the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $2,500 to anyone who provides information that leads to the recovery of an illegal firearm hidden in the District of Columbia.

