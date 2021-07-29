Arrest Made in an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) Offense: 3000 Block of 14th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the 3000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 8:03 pm, the suspect was shoplifting, inside of an establishment, at the listed location. The victim, a special police officer, confronted the suspect. The suspect brandished a knife and attempted to stab the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, July 20, 2021, 25 year-old Monet Singleton, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife).