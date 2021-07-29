Senator Zenzinger Awarded CASE Policy Leader Award for Dedication to Public Education

DENVER, CO – Today, Senator Rachel Zenzinger was awarded this year’s Policy Leader Award by the Colorado Association of School Executives (CASE) for her “exemplary contribution to public education.”

Senator Zenzinger was selected for her work on HB21-1161, a bipartisan measure she sponsored to ease the standardized testing burden that was particularly strained this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’m so honored to have been selected as a recipient of the CASE Policy Leader Award for my work on this important bill,” said Senator Rachel Zenzinger (D-Arvada), Chair of the Education Committee. “This year, it was a major goal of mine to provide teachers and students with the ability to prioritize in-person instruction time that had been compromised over the past year due to COVID-19. While there is still more work to do in our ongoing recovery, I’m proud of the progress we made this session in addressing the unique needs of our students and teachers during a challenging year.”

In addition to her work on this initiative, Senator Zenzinger championed several other education bills this session to: make a long-term fix to Colorado’s school funding system; restore budget cuts made last year due to the pandemic; and provide increased support to the educator workforce.