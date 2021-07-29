Celebrate Our Hardworking Farmers, Plan an Adventure During Open Farm Week 2021!

Open Farm Week is coming up in the second week of August! This behind-the-scenes peek at (and taste of!) where our Vermont fresh products come from is a great way to spend some time outdoors in our beautiful working landscapes. There are over 45 farms opening their gates to the public with 90 events occurring throughout the week. With several new participating farms, it’s clear that Vermonters are eager to connect after a strong recovery from the pandemic.

Open Farm Week activities will immerse visitors in unique ways of producing milk, berries, meat, cheese, fiber, and more. From August 8th through August 15th, you can pack in as many farm visits as possible. Learn a useful trade from a skilled farmer at a workshop, or kick back and relax at an outdoor concert. Farm-to-table dinners give visitors a taste fresh from the source, while farm tours allow the remaining five senses to experience VT agriculture. Looking for an activity for curious kids and adults alike? Stop by an animal demonstration. There is an entertaining event for nearly every agricultural interest!

To view the full list of participating farms and diverse events visit DigInVT.com. Use the list to find an activity in your area or as an opportunity to visit a region you have never been to. Not every farm is open every day, so make sure to check the schedule to pack as much into the week as possible. Finally, remember to tag the farms visited and #VTOpenFarm on your social media posts to share your unique farm experience with the wider community!