HI-EMA News Release: TSUNAMI WATCH ISSUED FOR HAWAII ISLANDS

HONOLULU — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami watch for the Hawaii Islands effective on 7/28/21 at 20:46 HST.

An earthquake occurred at 8:16 PM HST on Wednesday, 7/28/21, on the Alaska Peninsula with a preliminary magnitude of 8.1 on the Richter Scale.

Based on all available data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to the Hawaii Islands.

Residents and visitors are urged to monitor local media for updates. Persons in low-lying areas should begin emergency preparations. Sign up for emergency wireless alerts http://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready/. Please refer to the front yellow section of the telephone book for preparedness information and evacuation areas. Prepare your “go kit,” which includes face masks and hand sanitizer, if you need to evacuate to higher ground. Be prepared to evacuate when advised/ordered by civil defense.

