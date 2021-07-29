Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 489 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,102 in the last 365 days.

HI-EMA News Release: TSUNAMI WATCH ISSUED FOR HAWAII ISLANDS

Posted on Jul 28, 2021 in Latest News, Newsroom

HONOLULU — The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center has issued a tsunami watch for the Hawaii Islands effective on 7/28/21 at 20:46 HST.

An earthquake occurred at 8:16 PM HST on Wednesday, 7/28/21, on the Alaska Peninsula with a preliminary magnitude of 8.1 on the Richter Scale.

Based on all available data from the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center a tsunami may have been generated by this earthquake that could be destructive on coastal areas even far from the epicenter. An investigation is underway to determine if there is a tsunami threat to the Hawaii Islands.

Residents and visitors are urged to monitor local media for updates. Persons in low-lying areas should begin emergency preparations. Sign up for emergency wireless alerts http://dod.hawaii.gov/hiema/get-ready/. Please refer to the front yellow section of the telephone book for preparedness information and evacuation areas. Prepare your “go kit,” which includes face masks and hand sanitizer, if you need to evacuate to higher ground. Be prepared to evacuate when advised/ordered by civil defense.

# # #

 

You just read:

HI-EMA News Release: TSUNAMI WATCH ISSUED FOR HAWAII ISLANDS

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.