Governor Wolf Announces Availability of Low-Interest Loans for Survivors of Devastating July Flooding

Governor Tom Wolf announced today that the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) approved his request to make financial aid available to residents in Bucks, Philadelphia and Tioga counties after severe storms caused devastating flooding and significant damage on July 12. Residents and businesses in the neighboring counties of Bradford, Delaware, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton and Potter can also apply for aid.

“The devastation caused by this flooding will linger in the minds of survivors for years to come,” said Gov. Wolf. “But it is our hope that these low-interest loans provide much-needed assistance in helping people get back to normal as quickly as possible.”

According to the National Weather Service, the flood-affected areas received anywhere from 6 to 10 or more inches of rain in a three- to four-hour period, damaging homes and destroying personal property and cars. Homeowners, renters and businesses impacted by the flooding in Bradford, Bucks, Delaware, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, Philadelphia, Potter and Tioga counties may be eligible for low-interest disaster loans through the SBA Disaster Loan Programs.

Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners and renters to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, and SBA regulations also permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property, including vehicles. Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and other physical losses. Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available and may also be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, whether or not the business sustained physical damage from the storm.

The SBA offers long-term repayment options to keep payments affordable, with terms up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.

The SBA will open Disaster Loan Outreach Centers (DLOCs) in Bucks County and Philadelphia to provide in-person assistance for those wishing to apply, and anyone from any county included in the disaster declaration can visit any DLOC location. The Tioga County DLOC will be established virtually. However, businesses and individuals may immediately obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Bucks County: Lower Bucks Government Services Center 7321 New Falls Rd. Levittown, PA 19055

Tentative Hours of Operation: Monday, Aug. 2: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday – Friday, Aug. 3 – Aug. 6: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Saturday, Aug. 7: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (This is the only Saturday) Sunday, Aug. 8: CLOSED Monday – Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Aug. 11: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM Thursday, Aug. 12 – 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM

Philadelphia: Katharine Drexel Library 11099 Knights Rd. Philadelphia, PA 19154

Tentative Hours of Operation: Monday, Aug. 2: 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM Tuesday – Friday, Aug. 3 – Aug. 6: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Saturday, Aug. 7: 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM (This is the only Saturday) Sunday, Aug. 8: CLOSED Monday – Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Aug. 11: 9:00 AM – 5:00 PM Thursday, Aug. 12 – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tioga: Virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center (VDLOC) Hours of Operation: Sunday – Saturday 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM Customer Service Center: 800-659-2955 Email: disastercustomerservice@sba.gov

Alternatively, loan applications can be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster and completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The SBA has created a number of fact sheets to help applicants understand the SBA loan process:

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Sept. 27, 2021. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is April 29, 2022.