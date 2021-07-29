Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Essex County Governor's Traffic Safety Committee Announces Free Child Seat Inspections and Assistance in Orleans and Monroe Counties Governor's Traffic Safety…

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Thursday, July 29, 2021

GOVERNOR’S TRAFFIC SAFETY COMMITTEE ANNOUNCES FREE CHILD SEAT INSPECTIONS AND ASSISTANCE IN ESSEX COUNTY

Free Inspections by Appointment Offered Year-Round

The Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee (GTSC) today reminded parents and caregivers in Essex County that free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians are available Saturday, July 31, in Ticonderoga.

When: Saturday, July 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Where: Ticonderoga Chamber of Commerce parking lot, 93 Montcalm Street, Ticonderoga For more information, contact Steven Duso at (518) 873-6950 or [email protected].

This event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies and various community safety partners offer free child seat inspections. Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child’s age and size and their vehicle, so it can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you. See ratings on all car seats.

In addition to car seat inspections, parents and caregivers can view a series of videos produced by NHSTA on proper installation of rear-facing and forward-facing car seats and booster seats. NHTSA also offers information on registering a child safety seat and finding the right car seat based a child’s age and size.