Financial Alternatives merges with Fox College Funding and Essential Planning

La Jolla Wealth management firm, Financial Alternatives, expands client services by merging with Essential Planning and Fox College Funding
Our firms share an unwavering commitment to always putting our clients’ interest first. I believe this merger will strengthen the firm and provide significant long-term benefits to our shared clients”LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Alternatives, a La Jolla-based wealth management firm, is proud to announce its merger with Essential Planners and Fox College Funding.
"Our firms share an unwavering commitment to always putting our clients’ interest first. I believe this merger will strengthen the firm and provide significant long-term benefits to our shared clients." says Jim Freeman, President and Founder.
Deborah Fox, founder of Essential Planners and Fox College Funding, adds “The merger of Essential Planners and Financial Alternatives is creating ‘a whole that is bigger than the sum of the parts.’ I am thrilled to be part of it and look forward to our future together and continuing to deliver exceptional service to clients.”
For more information on the merger, please click here: https://financialalternatives.com/essentialplanners
About Financial Alternatives: A privately held company based in La Jolla, CA, Financial Alternatives, Inc. provides wealth management services to successful families nationwide. The company’s personalized advice and investment strategies are coordinated with CPAs and attorneys - giving clients the time, clarity, and confidence to focus on everything else they care about.
About Essential Planners & Fox College Funding: Essential Planners, based in San Diego, CA, provides holistic advice to idealize and achieve their client’s goals while also providing unique planning services designed for younger generations. Fox College Funding, also in San Diego, provides specialty planning services for parents of college-bound high school students who are interested in reducing their out-of-pocket college costs.
