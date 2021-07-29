Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 491 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,069 in the last 365 days.

Financial Alternatives merges with Fox College Funding and Essential Planning

Financial Alternatives Logo

James Freeman, President and Founder, Financial Alternatives

James Freeman, President and Founder, Financial Alternatives

Deborah Fox, Founder of Essential Planners and Fox College Funding

Deborah Fox, Founder of Essential Planners and Fox College Funding

La Jolla Wealth management firm, Financial Alternatives, expands client services by merging with Essential Planning and Fox College Funding

Our firms share an unwavering commitment to always putting our clients’ interest first. I believe this merger will strengthen the firm and provide significant long-term benefits to our shared clients”
— Jim Freeman
LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Financial Alternatives, a La Jolla-based wealth management firm, is proud to announce its merger with Essential Planners and Fox College Funding.

"Our firms share an unwavering commitment to always putting our clients’ interest first. I believe this merger will strengthen the firm and provide significant long-term benefits to our shared clients." says Jim Freeman, President and Founder.

Deborah Fox, founder of Essential Planners and Fox College Funding, adds “The merger of Essential Planners and Financial Alternatives is creating ‘a whole that is bigger than the sum of the parts.’ I am thrilled to be part of it and look forward to our future together and continuing to deliver exceptional service to clients.”

For more information on the merger, please click here: https://financialalternatives.com/essentialplanners

About Financial Alternatives: A privately held company based in La Jolla, CA, Financial Alternatives, Inc. provides wealth management services to successful families nationwide. The company’s personalized advice and investment strategies are coordinated with CPAs and attorneys - giving clients the time, clarity, and confidence to focus on everything else they care about.

About Essential Planners & Fox College Funding: Essential Planners, based in San Diego, CA, provides holistic advice to idealize and achieve their client’s goals while also providing unique planning services designed for younger generations. Fox College Funding, also in San Diego, provides specialty planning services for parents of college-bound high school students who are interested in reducing their out-of-pocket college costs.

Mary Rose Schwartz
Financial Alternatives
+1 858-459-8289
email us here

You just read:

Financial Alternatives merges with Fox College Funding and Essential Planning

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.