Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 502 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,152 in the last 365 days.

Pax­ton Leads Mul­ti­state Coali­tion in Defense of Mississippi’s Abor­tion Law

Attorney General Ken Paxton led a 24-state coalition in support of Mississippi’s law that bans abortions after 15 weeks, except in medical emergencies. Texas’s amicus brief argues that Roe v. Wade should be overturned because it has no basis in the Constitution and has led only to confusion in the courts. The fact that the Supreme Court has been forced to continually change the constitutional test and twist other legal doctrines to support its abortion rulings demonstrates that the time to reverse Roe is now.

“States have every right to fight for the lives of unborn children, and scientific research has proven that babies in utero can survive with modern medicine months before what is considered viable,” Attorney General Paxton said. “Federally-enforced viability periods are a disservice to women’s health and to the health of the unborn child. States should be able to act on scientific developments in regards to brutal abortion practices.”

Read the Amicus Brief here.   

You just read:

Pax­ton Leads Mul­ti­state Coali­tion in Defense of Mississippi’s Abor­tion Law

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.