N.C. Oil and Gas Commission to meet on Aug. 10

The North Carolina Oil and Gas Commission will meet virtually on Tuesday, Aug. 10. The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. The public may join the meeting by computer or phone.

During the meeting, Commission members will elect new officers and review summary of recent inquiries to the Geological Survey section on oil and gas activity. See the agenda for this meeting.

Who: Oil and Gas Commission Meeting

When: 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 10

Where: https://ncdenrits.webex.com/ncdenrits/j.php?MTID=ma0b1edcf6d8c444e75210be9cd80e3be

Meeting Password: NCOGCQ3

Join by Phone: +1-415-655-0003 US TOLL

Meeting Number (Access Code): 161 989 3288

Among its duties, the Commission has the authority to regulate the spacing of wells for oil and gas exploration, establish areas where oil and gas drilling can occur, and limit the production of oil and gas exploration. The Commission is required to submit annual progress reports to the Joint Legislative Commission on Energy Policy and the Environmental Review Commission. Employees with N.C. Department of Environmental Quality serve as staff to the Commission and enforce rules the Commission adopts.