7/29/2021 Update: Bridge Replacement on Lower Mountain Road in Canton Borough, Bradford County

​7/29/2021 Update: Route 3016 (Lower Mountain Road) is now open in Canton Borough, Bradford County.

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that a bridge replacement project is set to begin next week on Route 3016 (Lower Mountain Road) in Canton Borough, Bradford County.

On Monday, April 26, a portion of Lower Mountain Road will be closed from the intersection with Route 14 to approximately .54 miles southeast of the intersection with Sterling Hill Road in Canton Borough, while the contractor, Rylind, Construction Company begins work to replace the bridge that spans Mill Creek. Work includes removal of a portion of the existing bridge and replacement with a single span prestressed spread box beam bridge, newly constructed roadway approaches, reinforced soil slopes, tree plantings, and cement concrete sidewalks.

A detour using Route 14, Route 414, Route 2021 (Gleason Road), Government Road (T-926) and Church Road (T-924), will be in place.

Rylind Construction Company is the primary contractor for the $681,380 bridge replacement project. Work is expected to be completed on December 28, 2021, weather permitting.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

