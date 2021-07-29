Route 2097 Greensburg Pike Bridge Inspection this Weekend in Churchill

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Greensburg Pike bridge (Route 2097) over I-376 (Parkway East) in Churchill Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, July 31-August 1 weather permitting.

Crews will conduct bridge inspection work on the Greensburg Pike bridge over I-376 from 6 a.m. to noon each day. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on I-376 under the bridge.

Crews from A&A Consultants will conduct the inspection.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

