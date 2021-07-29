Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Route 2097 Greensburg Pike Bridge Inspection this Weekend in Churchill

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing inspection activities on the Greensburg Pike bridge (Route 2097) over I-376 (Parkway East) in Churchill Borough, Allegheny County, will occur Saturday and Sunday, July 31-August 1 weather permitting.

Crews will conduct bridge inspection work on the Greensburg Pike bridge over I-376 from 6 a.m. to noon each day. Single-lane restrictions will occur in both directions on I-376 under the bridge. 

Crews from A&A Consultants will conduct the inspection.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #

