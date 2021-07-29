Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 495 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,145 in the last 365 days.

Gun Violence Prevention and Reduction Initiatives in the District, Including Building Blocks DC Hearing

Testimony of Robert J. Contee III, Chief of Police

The testimony attached below was presented by Robert J. Contee, III, Chief of the Metropolitan Police Department, to the District of Columbia Council Committee on the Judiciary & Public Safety and the Committee on Housing & Executive Administration, the Honorable Charles Allen, Chairperson and the Honorable Anita Bonds, Chairperson, on July 29, 2021, via a virtual meeting platform.

You just read:

Gun Violence Prevention and Reduction Initiatives in the District, Including Building Blocks DC Hearing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.