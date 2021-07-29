Arrest Made in a Robbery (Snatch) Offense: 5000 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Second District announce an arrest has been made in a Robbery (Snatch) offense that occurred on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in the 5000 Block of Connecticut Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 10:14 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect snatched the victim’s property and then fled the scene.

On Wednesday, July 28, 2021, 59 year-old Ivan Greenberg, of Northwest, DC, was arrested and charged with Robbery (Snatch).