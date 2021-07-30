AI Forklift Training Ltd Launches brand new website dedicated to forklift training
AI Forklift Training offers forklift, reach truck, walkie/rider, walkie stacker, WHMIS and dangerous goods by ground trainingTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, July 30, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Forklift Training Ltd. Has just launched a brand-new website with new courses added.
AI Forklift Training Ltd. is committed to providing you exceptional customer service and is looking forward to supplying you with our exceptional service and great rates. Our comprehensive forklift training course meets or exceeds the CSA and B335-15 standards and the Ontario Ministry of labour guidelines for the safe operation of powered lift trucks. With our interactive training course, your employees will emerge with far more information and knowledge and be more productive.
Our company exceeds the CSA Standard and the Ontario Ministry of Labor’s Guidelines for the Safe Operation of Powered Lift Trucks as well as OSHA compliant. We serve all business types all over the greater Toronto area with exceptional quality training programs and professional instructors with over 25 years experience.
At AI Forklift Training Ltd. We are committed to bringing you the highest quality in customer service. Our friendly staff provides exceptional solutions to your everyday needs.
We believe that giving the best and thorough training available is a great foundation to start a new and exciting chapter in one’s life or give existing operators the continued education and support to further their careers. Our approach to training is unique and more traditional with our interactive training sessions. We make sure that every student gets 100% out of our training courses, after all, your success is our success.
Our instructors are a dedicated group who are friendly and put your needs first and provide the best customer service anywhere. We are always listening and taking suggestions to improve our relationship with our customers. We offer training for counterbalance forklifts (propane and electric), Reach trucks, Walkie/Rider, Walkie Stacker. We also offer refresher courses for all lift trucks.
After completing the training course, each operator’s theory knowledge will be assessed using a multiple-choice test and practical evaluation of their ability to operate a forklift truck in a safe and efficient manner. Upon successful completion of the evaluation, each operator will receive a wallet size ID forklift license and Certificate of Achievement
Started in 2021, AI Forklift Training Ltd.’s mission is to provide quality training at great prices and to provide awareness for the safe operation of all industrial forklifts. For more information, please visit www.aiforklifttraining.ca
Contact
Andy Igneczi, Owner
aiforklifttraining1@gmail.com
289-923-2463
