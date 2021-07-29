The Quit Commuting Conference: Where Job Seekers Learn How To Land Positions In A Remote Workforce
Hosted by Libryia Jones and Dethra Giles August 19-21, 2021 The QCC is the Biggest Remote Work Conference for job seekers.TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Working remotely has become the new normal for many employees, but there are still those who believe that working from home is only for certain industries. Remote work and career expert Libryia Jones, has worked remotely for nearly 13 years and believes that you can do great work from anywhere and her goal is to help as many people as possible believe, and do, the same. That is why Libryia Jones, The Remote Work Queen, and Dethra Giles, The Career Architect, plan to dispel any remote work myths by introducing the Quit Commuting Conference that will be taking place virtually August 19 - 21, 2021.
The QCC is the The Biggest Remote Work Conference for job seekers. The conference is here to aid in continuing the conversation that made headlines this past year about how working remotely can be done well outside of a company’s four walls. In fact, Libryia is the perfect example of how working remotely can be done and done well. In 2016, she took a group of digital nomads around the world for an entire year all while working remotely.
Currently, she leads a community of over 20,000 women called Wandering Moms and teaches people how to land remote work. Libryia has a goal to help 10,000 moms land remote jobs so they can show up for their families the way they desire. Her passion for traveling and location independence has led her to create one of the biggest remote work conferences for people like herself to get the education and resources they need to work from anywhere.
“The conference brings together companies that have remote work opportunities and potential candidates looking to work outside of the traditional office space,” says Libryia.
The QCC will not only give job seekers the opportunity to partake in feature workshops and panel discussions on how to obtain remote positions, but also give companies who have a remote workforce the opportunity to showcase their company, corporate culture, open positions, and meet with potential candidates. The conference will include but not limited to:
-Panel Discussions and Key Notes speakers - Libryia Jones (Remote Work Queen), Dethra Giles (Career Architect), Jenna Q. Mulheren (Interview Prep and Career Coach), Jesse Chambers (Founder/CEO of Workforce), and many more.
Workshops - Hands-on learning experiences where attendees will get guidance on actionable steps to take to land a remote job. (Note some workshops are only accessible to Premiere Access Ticket Holders)
-Job Fair - Visit Baker Hughes, Belay Solutions, and Gartner’s employer booths to learn more about their companies and the remote positions they are hiring for.
Job Matching - For Premiere Access Ticket Holders, the QCC team match candidate resumes to open positions with the companies recruiting at the conference. For any job they match, they’ll be invited to an intimate meet and greet with the recruiters!
And much more!
General admission to the event is free. Paid tickets are also available with additional benefits. A Full Access Ticket grants ticket holders access to replays of all sessions and 1:1 networking with recruiters. They will also receive free access to The Remote Ready Bundle, a digital product created by Jones with resources to land remote jobs. Premier ticket holders will receive, in addition to the benefits above, access to small group workshops, invite-only sessions, a resume screening for possible job matches and, if matches are found, those ticket holders will receive an invitation to a meet and greet with the recruiter
You can also visit The QCC website to view the full event itinerary, list of guest speakers, as well as event sponsors. Those interested in recruiting or speaking at the event or becoming a sponsor can apply on the website. If you would like more information about this topic, or to schedule an interview with Libryia, please contact Lindsey Walker at lindsey@walkerassocmediagroup.com.
Lindsey Walker
Walker + Associates Media Group
lindsey@walkerassocmediagroup.com