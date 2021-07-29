Innovaccer and Documo Bring HIPAA-Compliant Digital Fax to the Innovaccer Health Cloud
Advancement helps healthcare organizations eliminate paper, streamline workflows, and enhance patient-centric care by adding secure digital fax capabilities.SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Innovaccer and Documo announced that Documo’s mFax, a leading enterprise fax solution for regulated industries, is now integrated and available on the Innovaccer Health Cloud.
Now providers, payers, life sciences companies, and digital health innovators can accelerate digital transformation by bringing HIPAA-compliant secure digital faxing, intelligent fax routing, and other enterprise-class capabilities into new and existing applications and workflows, with ease.
This is crucial for healthcare organizations aspiring to achieve a fully digital record-keeping system. Now Innovaccer’s customers and partners will be able to usher in truly paperless, secure communications with end-to-end encrypted data, secure logins, and user access controls, enabling them to digitally share, store, and act on vital patient health information (PHI), all while ensuring their confidentiality and compliance with HIPAA privacy regulations.
“Fast, effective communication is crucial to the delivery of quality healthcare—and ensuring those communications are digital and unified is crucial to the future of healthcare,” said Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. “Bringing Documo’s mFax technology to the Innovaccer Health Cloud gives our customers the ability to quickly enhance the patient experience with unified care communications, patient and member outreach, and more. That patient-centric approach is the key to efficient care delivery, improving patient satisfaction, and furthering our mission to build the future of healthcare.”
Despite being a 178 year old technology—it’s older than the telephone—faxing remains one of the most-used forms of communication in healthcare. Surprisingly, faxing is actually growing in popularity, yet those sent using paper-based fax machines are not necessarily secure, and are always managed outside of digital workflows used by healthcare organizations.
“Cloud fax is one of the best methods of secure transmission of communications, and by working with Innovaccer, we can now make it a seamless part of any healthcare organization’s digital workflow,” said Matt Valeo, CEO at Documo. “We are proud to work with Innovaccer to make cloud fax an integral part of the Innovaccer Health Cloud, and help healthcare to care as one.”
About Documo
Founded in 2014 as an eco-friendly remote company, Documo’s innovative document workflow solutions empower businesses to collaborate more efficiently and reduce the impact of paper waste on the environment. Documo produces easy-to-use and powerful products that make document workflow more manageable, secure, and intuitive. mFax, Documo’s cloud fax solution, is built on an enterprise-grade fax-only network architecture that delivers unprecedented levels of performance and security. With Documo's digital signing solution, mSign, companies of any size can implement legally-binding electronic signatures across their entire organization faster than ever before.
Visit documo.com for more information.
About Innovaccer
Innovaccer Inc. is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer’s solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and a No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com.
Goretti Acevedo
Documo
goretti.acevedo@documo.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn