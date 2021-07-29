Families of eligible children will get a food benefit to help make up for missed free or reduced-price meals at school

These benefits, called Pandemic EBT or P-EBT, are based on the student’s learning model for the month — from March to June 2021:

A full benefit of $119.35 for a remote learning month.

A partial benefit for a hybrid learning month: $38.19 in March, $37.51 in April, $33.42 in May, and $30.69 in June.

Eligible children will also receive a one-time benefit of $375 for the summer. To be eligible, children must have been:

enrolled in a school offering the school meals program as of June 2021, and eligible to receive free/reduced-price meals at school.

Children who were enrolled in school as of June 2021 but who had not yet applied for free/reduced-price meals may still get the summer benefit by submitting a school meals application by August 16, 2021. This includes students who graduated in June. Contact the student’s school to find out how to apply.

To learn more, read these Frequently-Asked Questions.

Eligible households will get a letter explaining the benefit, and all eligible households should receive their benefit by July 30, 2021.

Approximately $20.4 million in benefits will be issued to 26,343 Vermont households for March through August 2021. This covers 39,551 students.