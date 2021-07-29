Springfield Man Arrested for Promotion and Possession of Child Sex Abuse Materials

CONTACT: Charity R. Clark, Chief of Staff, 802-828-3171

Attorney General T.J. Donovan announced that Spenser Ingalls, 31, of Springfield, Vermont, was arraigned yesterday on one felony count of Promoting a Recording of Sexual Conduct and four felony counts of Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material. The charges brought against Mr. Ingalls are the result of a criminal investigation—including the execution of residential and online data search warrants—conducted by the Vermont Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (VT-ICAC), including personnel from the Attorney General’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, the Vermont State Police, and the Springfield Police Department.

The investigation was initiated when the VT-ICAC Task Force received a CyberTipline Report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an individual was distributing what was suspected to be a video of child sexual abuse material, commonly referred to as “child pornography,” on the Instagram social media platform. Based upon the criminal investigation resulting from this tip, Mr. Ingalls was identified as the source of the suspected content on the identified Instagram account. Additionally, during the execution of a search warrant at Mr. Ingalls’s residence, additional devices were recovered. An on-scene forensic examination of Mr. Ingalls’s devices revealed the possession of additional images and video of child sexual abuse materials.

Mr. Ingalls pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in the Vermont Superior Court, Windsor Criminal Division. The Court, Superior Court Judge Lisa Warren presiding, set bail at $5,000 and ordered conditions of release which prohibit Mr. Ingalls’s access to minors, the internet, and devices capable of accessing the internet during the pendency of the case.

The VT-ICAC Task Force investigates cases of child sexual exploitation occurring over the internet, including the production and online distribution of child sexual abuse materials. The VT-ICAC Task Force also provides forensic examination services, technical assistance, law enforcement training, and public education and outreach. The Attorney General’s Office, U.S. Attorney’s Office, Vermont State Police, Homeland Security Investigations and other federal, state, county, and municipal law enforcement and prosecutorial agencies are affiliated with VT-ICAC Task Force.

The Attorney General emphasizes that individuals charged with a crime are legally presumed innocent until their guilt is proven beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Last modified: July 29, 2021