Infrared LED Market is Expected to Grow USD 4,827.54 Million by 2025 at a 16.10% CAGR - Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

/EIN News/ -- New York, US, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Overview:

According to a comprehensive research report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “Global Infrared LED Market information by Spectral Range, by Application, by End User and Region – forecast to 2027” the Market is expected to grow from USD 2,288.88 Million in 2018 to USD 4,827.54 Million by 2025, at a CAGR of 16.10%.

.

Dominant Key Players on Infrared LED Market Covered Are:

Epileds Technologies (Taiwan)

Epistar Corporation (Taiwan)

Everlight Electronics Co. Ltd (Taiwan)

Excelitas Technologies Corporation (US)

High Power Lighting Corporation (Japan)

Kingbright (Taiwan)

OSRAM GmbH (Germany)

Lextar Electronics Corporation (Taiwan)

Lite-On Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Nichia Corporation (Japan)

Luna Optoelectronics (US)

Marktech Optoelectronics (US)

Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG (Germany)

Lumileds (US)

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8707

Infrared LED Market Drivers

Growing Trend of Smart Offices and Smart Homes to Boost Market Growth

The rising trends for smart offices and smart home in various developing nations will boost the market growth over the forecast period. The IR technology is experiencing a growing implementation in smart homes for lightings, music systems, and remote control of TVs.

Besides, the growing adoption of infrared LED displays across the healthcare and automotive sectors, favorable government legislation, declining IR receiver prices that is improving the use of IR LEDs in different products, growing popularity of these devices among DIY security cameras end-users, growing security issues, ever-expanding smartphone industry, growing construction of commercial complexes, technological developments in infrared LEDs in consumer electronics, automotive, illumination, photography, and defense, and acceptance of iris recognition and facial recognition in consumer electronic devices are also adding market growth.

Opportunities

Increasing Adoption in Healthcare Sector to offer Robust Opportunities

Increasing adoption of infrared LED will offer robust opportunities for the market in the forecast period. This is owing to its ability of assisting in medical therapies such as wound treatment and skin treatment. The IR LED in medical therapies use several light wavelengths between 750nm-1,000nm resting on the inflamed or injured body part. Such devices are used for endoscopy applications & blood analysis and these use the wavelength ideal for human tissues.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (111 Pages) on Infrared LED Market:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/infrared-led-market-8707

Restraints

Lack of Global Standards to act as Market Restraint

The lack of global standards pertinent to IR LEDs may act as a market restraint over the forecast period.

Challenges

Low Penetration of Technology to act as Market Challenge

The low penetration of technology in several regions may act as a market challenge over the forecast period.

Segmentation of Market Covered in the Research:

By spectral range, the 700nm-850nm segment will dominate the market over the forecast period and at the highest CAGR for the rise in the adoption of features like iris recognition and facial recognition in consumer electronics.

By application, the surveillance segment will lead the market over the forecast period for the growing adoption of IR LED in night vision cameras while the imaging segment will grow at the highest CAGR.

By end use, the automotive segment will spearhead the market over the forecast period while the healthcare segment will develop at a significant CAGR over the forecast period for its growing adoption in neurology and dermatology devices.

Share your Queries:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/8707

Regional Analysis

APAC to Head Infrared LED Market

The Asia Pacific region will head this market in the forecast period. High concentration of optoelectronics players, increasing investments by the government, and easy availability of proficient technical expertise are adding to the global infrared LED market growth in the region. Besides, the rising consumer electronics sector in countries like Taiwan, South Korea, India, and China, the changing lifestyles of consumers, and growing need for more advanced electronics are also adding to the growth of the market.

Industry Update

A research team headed by professors of POSTECH’s chemical and mechanical engineering and professors from department of Material Science & Engineering at Korea University have created a transparent radiative cooler which transmits visible light while reflecting near-infrared light and also radiate heat in the atmospheric window that had a wavelength range between 8-13 micrometers.

To Buy:

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8707

COVID-19 Impact on the Global Infrared LED Market

Owing to the pandemic, the majority of auto players across the globe have shut down their manufacturing plants and also reduced their production capacity. This is mostly due to the uncertainty in raw material supply and fall in demand from consumers. This may decline the IR LED market share in the auto industry. The outbreak has adversely impacted various industries, either negatively or positively. The technology sector is highly affected. Along with tackling with the challenges occurred by the outbreak it is also relooking on the strategies and operating plans, post-pandemic. In the LED industry, maximum production activities happen in China which is the home of the raw materials and also the origin to spread the virus across various countries of the world. All these are impacting market growth.

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis regarding diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Contact Market Research Future +1 628 258 0071(US) +44 2035 002 764(UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com