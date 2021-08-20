Chronotope Project Blends Passions for Philosophy and Music on GNOSIS (γνῶσις)
The six tracks on GNOSIS unite philosophy and music in Chronotope Project's signature cinematic style.
Spotted Peccary Music of Portland, OR
Majestic, cosmic, intimate: GNOSIS (γνῶσις) is a richly-layered ambient electronic album, the fifth release by Chronotope Project for Spotted Peccary Music.
It is not necessarily Plato’s philosophical answers, but his framing of the questions, and the passion with which they are posed that most inspire me.”PORTLAND, OR, USA, August 19, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oregon-based composer Jeffrey Ericson Allen’s fifth album release for Spotted Peccary Music, and his ninth as Chronotope Project, is titled GNOSIS (γνῶσις) and it intimately explores the bond between the composer’s two life passions: music and philosophy. The album debuts today on Spotted Peccary Music, in physical, digital and streaming formats worldwide. A new video for the track “Entelechy, Emergent Order” premieres today at 1:00 pm PST / 4:00 pm EST on Spotted Peccary's YouTube channel.
— Jeffrey Ericson Allen, aka Chronotope Project
For inspiration, Allen reconnected with the ancient Greek philosophers who he was first enraptured with in his twenties. He found music in Plato’s inquiries; he saw in philosophical paradoxes the push-and-pull of musical counterpoint, the tension and release of dissonance and resolution. On GNOSIS (γνῶσις), Chronotope Project uses his signature jazz and classical-inflected progressive ambient sound to portray the greatest philosophical inquiry of all: a quest for knowledge.
Reflections on Plato permeate the work. The artist expands upon this vision, "I’m intrigued with his rich imagery and have found much music in it. The dialectical style of the dialogues has often reminded me of the conversational elements of music.” He continues, “It is not necessarily Plato’s philosophical answers, but his framing of the questions, and the passion with which they are posed that most inspire me. The antinomies present in Plato’s philosophical inquiry are akin both to the procedure of musical counterpoint and to the tension and release of harmonic dissonance and resolution which animate music and provide a sense of forward motion."
This quest is painted with a wide array of styles: deep drones and ambient textures, classical counterpoint and driving polyrhythms, atonal sound painting and unabashed romanticism. The diverse sounds here are anchored by the flute-like timbre of the Haken Continuum Fingerboard synthesizer, which appears throughout as the knowledge-seeking protagonist. These richly-layered soundscapes evoke the majesty of myth, from the cosmic arpeggios of “Higgs Field, Cauldron of Being” to the intimate pastoral of “The Still Small Voice.”
Allen’s skill as a sonic storyteller is on full display in every aspect of Gnosis. “Lethe, the River of Forgetfulness,” finds the seeker drifting down one of the five rivers of Hades. Souls drink from Lethe to let go of their mortal memories before continuing their journey. A cello bassline embodies Lethe’s current, pulling the seeker further and further; a subtle Rhodes piano entwines with the Haken Continuum as the seeker’s memories drift away into the water. Then, on “Eidos, Realm of the Forms,” the seeker arrives at the Eternal Forms, which possess the structure needed to understand the world’s true nature. The seeker’s questions spiral through the hypnotic rhythm of the Forms, built from warm textures and hand percussion. In the album closer, the eerie and harrowing “Myth of the Cave,” the seeker vanishes, overwhelmed by the truth of the absolute—before, knowledge achieved, a twirling harp ushers in an ascendant finale.
"Gnosis" is one of many Greek words for knowledge, referring to knowledge gained through experience. The breadth of this album reflects this: GNOSIS (γνῶσις) traverses the ominous and serene, the harmonic and the dissonant to render the accords and contradictions of philosophy in Chronotope Project’s signature cinematic sound.
Jeffrey Ericson Allen is credited with all compositions, performances, recording and mixing; the album was mastered by Howard Givens, and midwifed by Deborah Martin. GNOSIS (γνῶσις) is available for physical purchase in CD format and in 24-BIT AUDIOPHILE, CD QUALITY LOSSLESS, MP3 and streaming formats. The CD version of GNOSIS (γνῶσις) arrives in a gift-worthy factory sealed 6-panel gatefold package that includes vibrant artwork, liner notes, a 6-page booklet, and artful package design by Daniel Pipitone.
Media may request artist interviews, media review copies, and additional artwork from Beth Ann Hilton (beth@spottedpeccary.com) at Spotted Peccary Music.
Tracklist:
1 Higgs Field: Cauldron of Being
2 Lethe, the River of Forgetfulness
3 Eidos, Realm of the Forms
4 The Still Small Voice: The Muse Speaks
5 Entelechy, Emergent Order
6 Myth of the Cave
About Chronotope Project:
Jeffrey Ericson Allen is an Oregonian composer, cellist and electronic music recording artist with an extensive and eclectic background in classical, new acoustic and theatrical music production. Chronotope Project represents his most recent expression as a creator of contemporary progressive ambient music. “Chronotope” refers to the essential unity of space and time, a concept with numerous expressions in literature, physics and the arts. The music of Chronotope Project explores this time-space confluence and invites the listener on ambient journeys of deep texture infused with gentle pulsing rhythms and soulful melodies. https://chronotope-project.com/
About Spotted Peccary Music:
Portland-based Spotted Peccary Music is North America’s finest independent record label with a focus on deep, vast and introspective soundscapes. For over three decades, the artists of Spotted Peccary have been on a mission to develop, produce, publish and release ultra-high-quality, deep-listening experiences that engage the listener and exceed expectations. Every release is carefully prepared in a variety of high quality formats from MP3 to high-res studio masters. Explore more than 165 titles and 45 artists at www.SpottedPeccary.com and www.AmbientElectronic.com.
Links:
Smart link: https://orcd.co/gnosis
Album Overview and links: https://spottedpeccary.com/shop/gnosis/
Unboxing video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YBUlACfDHYc
bandcamp: https://ambientelectronic.bandcamp.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/spottedpeccary/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/spottedpeccary
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1b5OZ08E4AAtPlYcGkFhf6?si=XT7S5fOiQjqzD1oUJ7TrHw&dl_branch=1
Beth Hilton
Spotted Peccary Music
+1 310-560-8390
beth@spottedpeccary.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Chronotope Project – Gnosis – CD Unboxing