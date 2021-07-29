First Lady Wolf Celebrates Pennsylvania Tourism During Visit to Honesdale

Today, First Lady Frances Wolf traveled to Northeastern Pennsylvania (NEPA) to explore Honesdale and highlight tourism opportunities in the commonwealth. She was joined by representatives of the Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB), including Director of Public Relations James Hamill, who led the First Lady on a walking tour through town.

“Pennsylvania tourism is thriving, and I am delighted to have the opportunity to show off the places that are unique to the commonwealth, as well as explore them myself,” said First Lady Wolf. “Our restaurants and breweries, shops, theaters and hotels have taken the steps to ensure visitors can enjoy their spaces safely, and I hope we all continue to support these industries that help make Pennsylvania so special.”

Hamill served as the Northeast Regional Ambassador for First Lady Wolf’s One Lens storytelling initiative, helping share the experiences of residents in NEPA during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The Pocono Mountains has a long, treasured history of welcoming people to the region to share in the amazing outdoors and charming downtowns as well as iconic family resorts,” said Hamill. “Hospitality and tourism play key roles in the economy here, and it’s wonderful to welcome First Lady Frances Wolf to share what makes the Poconos a top destination for millions each year.”

The Pennsylvania Tourism Office breaks down the commonwealth’s destinations into four categories: outdoor adventures, city life, foodie fun and historic pursuits, and Honesdale offers a unique balance of old-time charm and modern entertainment for residents and visitors.

“Pennsylvania is home to a diverse array of cities and towns, filled with small businesses and Happy Travelers, and we are thrilled that our communities are once again open to visitors far and wide,” said ​Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED​) Secretary Dennis Davin. “The Pocono Mountains has been one of Pennsylvania’s marquee destinations for decades. We hope that all who pay us a visit enjoy all that the commonwealth has to offer and all of the things that make us so PA proud.”

The visit started 300 feet above Honesdale on Irving Cliff. Known for its view of the historic downtown district, striking sunsets and hiking trails, Irving Cliff has been a Honesdale staple for generations. Then, the First Lady ventured into Honesdale Central Park. The park’s snowy scenery was the inspiration for Richard Smith’s Winter Wonderland, and in April 2021 it was granted a Historical Blue Marker by the PA State Historical and Museum Commission. The marker will be placed outside of Smith’s family home in November of this year.

The tour continued with a stop by the Cooperage Project, a transformative community space that provides performances, learning opportunities, markets, and gatherings in Honesdale. First Lady Wolf shopped and visited with local business owners along Main Street including Gather, Here and Now Brewing, and Camp Umpy’s where she had lunch.

“Pennsylvania’s small towns, such as Honesdale, are filled with such personality and charm, and it is through these places that so much of our commonwealth’s culture is created and defined,” said First Lady Wolf. “I love having the opportunity to listen to and learn from the small business owners, community leaders, students and families I meet. It emboldens me in my ongoing effort to be what I call a Pennsylvania chauvinist. Or, as Tom calls it: being Pennsylvania proud.”

To explore Pennsylvania’s tourism opportunities further visit the PA Tourism website. For more information about tourism in the Poconos Mountains, visit the Poconos Mountains Tourism Bureau website.

Photos from today’s event will be available on PAcast.