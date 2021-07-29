Gov. Wolf Praises President Biden, Senate for Actions on Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement on President Joe Biden’s announcement of a bipartisan agreement on a bold, comprehensive infrastructure plan​, which is currently moving through the US Senate.

“President Biden has made it a priority to invest in our nation’s infrastructure, which is critical to our way of life. I applaud his commitment to work with Congress on both sides of the aisle to craft a bipartisan plan and I thank the Senate for moving quickly to advance legislation. An investment in our nation’s infrastructure is an investment in public safety, economic growth, job creation and the environment.

“In addition to our roads, bridges, airports and waterways, this bold plan includes critical and historic investments in public transit, passenger rail, high-speed internet access, clean water infrastructure, environmental cleanup and clean energy. These are all key aspects of infrastructure that I have prioritized throughout my administration and I’m pleased the president shares Pennsylvania’s understanding of the critical importance of infrastructure as a path toward a stronger future.

“I thank Senator ​Bob Casey for his support and urge the other members of Pennsylvania Congressional delegation to support this legislation as we continue our collective efforts to build back better.”