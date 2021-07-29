Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,171 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Wolf Praises President Biden, Senate for Actions on Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

Governor Tom Wolf issued the following statement on President Joe Biden’s announcement of a bipartisan agreement on a bold, comprehensive infrastructure plan​, which is currently moving through the US Senate.

“President Biden has made it a priority to invest in our nation’s infrastructure, which is critical to our way of life. I applaud his commitment to work with Congress on both sides of the aisle to craft a bipartisan plan and I thank the Senate for moving quickly to advance legislation. An investment in our nation’s infrastructure is an investment in public safety, economic growth, job creation and the environment.

“In addition to our roads, bridges, airports and waterways, this bold plan includes critical and historic investments in public transit, passenger rail, high-speed internet access, clean water infrastructure, environmental cleanup and clean energy. These are all key aspects of infrastructure that I have prioritized throughout my administration and I’m pleased the president shares Pennsylvania’s understanding of the critical importance of infrastructure as a path toward a stronger future.

“I thank Senator ​Bob Casey for his support and urge the other members of Pennsylvania Congressional delegation to support this legislation as we continue our collective efforts to build back better.”

 

You just read:

Gov. Wolf Praises President Biden, Senate for Actions on Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.