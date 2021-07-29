You Can Now Pay Rent With Cryptocurrency And It’s Easy On AQRE Rentals

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AQRE Rentals, an integral part of the real estate platform AQRE Home, based out of Ontario, Georgia, and Wyoming is now accepting digital currency as a form of payment on its website. The company’s innovative new service allows tenants to use cryptocurrency to pay their rent, and it is already possible in five U.S. states and the provinces of Ontario and British Columbia.

AQRE Home transactions use ultra-secure State Street technology to process rent payments made in major cryptocurrencies and send them automatically to landlords on the platform at the first of each month. Both tenants and landlords have complete freedom over transactions that take place on AQRE Rentals. They can choose to pay and get paid rent in dollars (USD) or the cryptocurrency of their choice.

“The 2020 bull run changed the course of history with the pace at which cryptocurrencies are now being adopted at a massive scale, by big corporations and the public alike, ” commented Trivelle Simpson, Chief Operations Officer at AQRE Home. “We believe cryptocurrency is here to stay. It’s going to become a major part of the 21st-century real estate experience sooner or later, it’s only a matter of time.”

Here’s how paying rent on AQRE Rentals works:

- The tenant deposits rent into their State Street account in either dollars (USD), Bitcoin, Chelle Coin, or any other approved cryptocurrency.

- State Street converts the deposit into USD or the cryptocurrency of the landlord’s choice. The entire process is fast and secure.

- The landlord receives the funds automatically in his or her bank account at the first of each month.

On top of that, the AQRE Rentals platform helps tenants and landlords communicate with built-in chat functionality, share work order requests, track the cost of property repairs and maintenance, and assists landlords with any of their property management needs.

The AQRE team has been in the real estate industry since 2010 and has observed the growing demand for digital currencies firsthand. The company is now marketing their real estate and cryptocurrency services and receiving a lot of interest from tenants and landlords.

AQRE Home is currently listing properties for free in Ontario, and British Columbia, Canada, and five U.S. states: California, Florida, Texas, Georgia, and Ohio.

To learn more about renting your home with cryptocurrency, and look at AQRE’s growing list of properties, visit www.aqrehome.com, or reach out via info@aqrehome.com or 1-844-424-AQRE (2773).