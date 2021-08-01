Tied Ribbons Comes up with an All New and Trendy Bhaiya - Bhabhi Rakhi Combo
This Rakhi season, Tied Ribbons has come up with double delight for all the loving sisters out there. Their impeccable bhaiya bhabhi rakhi combo is a trendsetter turning all the special moments into memories for a lifetime.
Staffed with innovative craftsmen, Tied Ribbons has left no stone unturned to offer a prolific rakhi range on the special occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Rakhi set of 2 is embellished with glittering studs and beads which enhance its beauty and adorn the wrists of bhaiya and bhabhi with uniqueness.
At the launch of Bhaiya Bhabhi Rakhi Combo, the spokesperson said that “The sacred festival of Raksha Bandhan is not just about making your bhaiya feel important, but it’s also a festival of strengthening bonds with our loving bhabhis. With the launch of rakhi set of 2, we offer convenience to the sisters where they can buy two rakhis under a single roof online. We make sure that rakhi designs are different for bhaiya and bhabhi. You can explore a lot of varieties on our platform from Kundan rakhi set to Lumba rakhi set to Pearl Set to Meenakari rakhi set and many more.”
Apart from the rakhi set, Tied Ribbons has a magnificent collection of rakhi gifts. Now, sisters can order rakhi along with a gift to impress your bhaiya and bhabhi for an extended period of time. They offer rakhi combo gifts which include a wonderful rakhi alongwith an amazing gift. Suppose your brother is a chocolate lover, then you can order a rakhi with chocolate online. Their large network across Nation and abroad delivers rakhi gifts combo or rakhi set on time.
In spite of having a strong customer base, Tied Ribbons aims at breaking its own record to sell off rakhis and combo and reach out wider audience. “We are very much confident that our customers will love our new variety. After all, they are meticulously crafted with emotions and sentiments honoring the sibling relationship with love’, says the spokesperson of Tied Ribbons.
It was a lovely interaction. Anything else you want to share with us and readers, “Tied Ribbons is a trustworthy online store in India that assures customers a joyous and memorable celebration. With Raksha Bandhan around the corner, we thought of making this a landmark festival with incredible rakhis, gift combos and return gifts for sisters. No matter how much the physical distance between you and your sibling is there, our online delivery services lessen the pain of separation in the most thoughtful manner. So be ready to spend a few pennies in the search of love and begin crazy Raksha Bandhan online shopping.”
Tied Ribbons is a globally recognized e-commerce gifting website which offers online delivery of handcrafted gift items procured directly from rural India at affordable prices.
