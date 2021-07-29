Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 485 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 206,173 in the last 365 days.

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports WFP refugee operations in Tanzania

World Food Programme (WFP) Download logo

The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) today welcomed a contribution of 36 metric tons of nutritious dates worth USD 88,437 from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) to support refugees living in north-west Tanzania.

The consignment of dates will supplement WFP’s monthly food assistance to over 50,000 pregnant and breatfeeding women, children under five years of age and  other vulnerable groups in Mtendeli, Nduta and Nyarugusu refugee camps in the Kigoma Region. This latest contribution from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia comes at a time when WFP is facing significant funding gaps that has led to only 68 percent of humanitarian food being distributed to refugees in Tanzania.

“WFP is grateful to The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center for their continued support. We are very pleased that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia remains one of our valued donors in Tanzania, helping WFP reach the most vulnerable populations in need of food assistance,” said WFP Country Director and Representative Sarah Gordon-Gibson at a handover ceremony held at the Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Dar es Salaam.

Refugees are solely reliant on WFP to meet their basic food needs. They receive a food basket that consists of Super cereal, pulses, salt, vegetable oil and fortified maize meal.  The distribution of dates will take place this month and provide more than 50,000 beneficiaries with much-needed healthy nutritients.  

Currently, WFP is assisting nearly 235,000 Burundian and Congolese refugees in Kigoma’s Mtendeli, Nduta, and Nyarugusu refugee camps. Between now and June 2022, WFP is facing a funding shortfall of USD 29.6 million for its refugee operations.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Food Programme (WFP).

You just read:

Kingdom of Saudi Arabia supports WFP refugee operations in Tanzania

Distribution channels: Food & Beverage Industry, Human Rights, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.