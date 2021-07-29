Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tunisia - Conversation between Jean-Yves Le Drian and his Tunisian counterpart (28 July 2021)

Jean-Yves Le Drian, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, had a conversation today with his Tunisian counterpart, Mr Othman Jerandi, with whom he has been in close contact over recent days. He said the French authorities are following the situation in Tunisia with the closest attention.

He emphasized the importance of swiftly appointing a prime minister and forming a government capable of meeting Tunisians’ expectations, amid the crisis the country is going through. In this regard, he reiterated France’s support for Tunisians, particularly in the health field.

M. Le Drian stressed the need to maintain calm and the rule of law, and to enable Tunisia’s democratic institutions to swiftly function normally again.

