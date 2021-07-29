Clean Group Launches Commercial Cleaning & Office Cleaning News In Australia

/EIN News/ -- Sydney, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clean Group, a Sydney-based company, has launched an office and commercial cleaning news in Australia section on its website. For instance, it has been noted that the Covid-19 pandemic has had a mixed effect on industry demand. Statistics show that after the significant rise in revenue in 2019 to 2020, industry revenue is currently predicted to decrease by 4.7 percent in 2020 to 2021. This is the result of many businesses, industry clients, and government agencies cancelling or decreasing cleaning service expenses as the effects of the pandemic start to weaken.

Nevertheless, some businesses and essential services, such as food and beverage product manufacturing, hospitals and other medical services, and supermarkets, are expected to continue to need extensive cleaning services in 2020 to 2021. In addition, the need for disinfection and deep cleaning services at commercial and office premises that have experienced outbreaks is expected to partially offset the reduction in demand for standard cleaning services. It is also expected that clients will likely request for more thorough and regular cleaning services to reassure their customers and workers that the premises are safe.

The commercial cleaning services industry in Australia offers a broad range of commercial and office cleaning services. These include specialised industrial and commercial cleaning services and the general cleaning of windows, blinds, and floors, in factories, offices, and other buildings.

Suji Siv, CEO and owner of https://www.clean-group.com.au/sydney/, says, “We understand how important is that your premises is meticulously cleaned on time, every time. That’s why we have strict cleaning protocols to ensure we exceed your expectations. We also offer you a ‘delight guarantee’. This means that if at any time you’re not 100% delighted with the standard of our work, just let us know within 24 hours and we’ll come out and reclean the area free.”

With Covid-19 continuously posing health threats to many, the office cleaning services offered by the Clean Group are still very much in demand. Many business owners are requesting for assistance from professional cleaners to ensure effective cleaning and disinfection of office premises. This is because a thoroughly clean office offers a number of benefits.

The office cleaning services provided by the Clean Group include: vacuuming, sweeping, dusting, cleaning of toilets and kitchens, buffing of floors, mopping, disinfection of touchpoint surfaces (this is essential due to the pandemic), and polishing wood and metal works. Special office cleaning tasks may also be requested, such as: steam carpet and cushion cleaning, pressure washing of tiled floor and other hard floor surfaces, internal and external window cleaning, internal cleaning of fridges and freezers, high dusting, blowing of leaves for the outdoor areas, and air vent cleaning.

Steam carpet and cushion cleaning is essential because cushions, carpets, and other upholstery materials, over time, will accumulate dirt, dust and soil underneath. Regular vacuuming will not prevent such an accumulation of unwanted particles because it cannot reach the particles underneath. Steam carpet cleaning will use steam to reach the dirt and dust underneath the carpet and upholstery.

Internal and external window cleaning is also important because internal windows can accumulate a lot of dirt, dust, and finger marks. In addition, the outer part of the glass can also collect dust and dirt over time. It is important to entrust such cleaning tasks to the professionals because it is difficult to clean water stains and other contaminants on the windows, especially those that are out of reach because of their high locations.

Pressure washing of tiled floors is often needed to eliminate the dirt and dust that have found their way to the spaces in between tiles and are very difficult to clean. Using scrubbers, water and soap may work but a more effective and faster way to clean is through the use of pressure washing machines.

Blowing of leaves for outdoor areas is also recommended because sweeping them can take too much time and effort. The use of blowers makes the job easier, faster, and more efficient.

Those who are interested in knowing more about commercial and office cleaning news in Australia can visit the Clean Group website, or contact them on the phone or through email.

