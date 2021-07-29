Governor DeSantis Announces $250 Million to Support Economic Recovery for Florida Ports

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – Today, Governor Ron DeSantis announced $250 million in funding for Florida’s ports to assist in recovery from decreased revenue in 2020, and to invest in infrastructure at Florida’s ports. Florida’s ports generate an economic impact of $117.6 billion and support 900,000 jobs.

“Not only are Florida ports a key economic driver for their surrounding communities, but also for our state as a whole,” said Governor Ron DeSantis. “From the cruise industry, to cargo, to supporting military operations, our ports provide nearly 1 million jobs for Floridians. This $250 million investment in our ports is a commitment to our future economic prosperity for generations to come.”

“The impact seaports have on every region in our state is enormous and, under the Governor’s leadership, the state continues to make key investments in our transportation network to keep our state moving forward and ensure that goods make it to consumers efficiently,” said FDOT Secretary Kevin J. Thibault, P.E. “The funding announced today will have lasting positive impacts and significantly assist our seaport partners, as well as their surrounding communities.”

This funding is specifically to support the financial recovery of Florida’s ports through the America Rescue Plan and the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund. The $250 million in funding announced by Governor DeSantis is outlined below: