Attorney General Moody Recognizes Two-Year Anniversary of Partnerships to Bolster Participation in Bigs in Blue Program

Attorney General Moody, FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen and FLHSMV Executive Director Terry Rhodes each sent an initial memo to their respective agencies in July 2019 encouraging staff to participate in the Bigs in Blue program by spending one hour a week mentoring youth in their communities using an existing state administrative leave policy. Under the Florida Governor’s Mentoring Initiative, a state employee can take one hour a week, and up to five hours per month, as administrative leave for mentoring, tutoring, guest speaking or participating in an established mentoring program, such as Big Brothers Big Sisters, Guardian Ad Litem, Senior Corps and Adult Literacy.

Big Brothers Big Sisters founded the Bigs in Blue mentoring program. Bigs in Blue has paired more than 3,000 children nationwide with law enforcement mentors since its creation in 2017. The agency’s mission is to provide children facing adversity with professionally supported, one-to-one mentoring relationships that will change their lives for the better, forever.

If you work for a law enforcement agency and would like to get involved in this program, click