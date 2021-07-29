Virtual Parent Town Hall with the US Department of Education

July 29th from 8pm-9pm EST the US Department of Education will be hosting a town hall for parents. After a year and a half of grappling with the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, students across the country are slated to return to school in-person this fall. However, for many, especially parents, the return to in-person instruction has brought with it a variety of worries, hesitations, and questions:

Will my child(ren) be safe at school?

What COVID precautions should I look for in my child’s school?

How will schools take my child’s social and emotional well-being into account?

Is the vaccine safe?

Should I get the vaccine?

Should my child(ren) get the vaccine?

While one of Biden Administration’s top priorities is to have all students back in-person this fall, they recognize that this goal will not be met if parents’ voices are not heard, and their concerns taken into account. This Parent Town Hall is a unique opportunity for parents to share their ideas and concerns, and to get their questions answered.

Panelists from the US Department of Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will answer parents’ questions and address concerns around the return to in-person instruction.

Parents are invited to submit questions about the return to in-person instruction on the registration form. Pre-submitted questions will help plan the content of the session. Time will also be reserved for live questions and answers at the end of the event. Please register here.

The intended audience for this virtual town hall is parents. We encourage you to share this session widely to your parent networks. Thank you!