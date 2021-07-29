vLex becomes the exclusive host of the Irwin Law E-Library service, and acquires shareholding in Irwin Law

/EIN News/ -- These agreements bring new opportunities for the Canadian legal sector, the appointment of Masoud Gerami to Irwin Law's board of directors, and an exclusive collection of legal books and journals to vLex’s legal research platform.

London, United Kingdom, July 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As of August 2021, Irwin Law and vLex have entered into a service agreement for hosting Irwin Law’s products on vLex, and a share purchase agreement, with vLex acquiring a minority shareholding in Irwin Law Inc, marking the start of a promising new partnership for two established legal information providers in Canada.

Overseeing these new agreements, Masoud Gerami, the Managing Director of vLex, Global Markets, will join Irwin Law’s board of directors alongside Jeffrey Miller, the President of Irwin Law, who shares his excitement about this new partnership:

“I am very pleased that we will be able to offer our E-Library on the vLex service, which I am sure will improve the experience of the users of our publications considerably. I also welcome Masoud as a board member to Irwin Law. Masoud is an experienced executive with a diverse background in digital legal information dissemination, and my colleagues and I look forward to working with him and his colleagues from vLex on our plans for development and growth of the digital arm of Irwin Law.” - Jeffrey Miller, President, Irwin Law.

From September 2021, law firms, law schools and other legal information users worldwide will benefit from exclusive access to the entire Irwin Law E-Library collection on the vLex legal research platform. The availability of Irwin Law’s high quality and well-respected publications alongside Canadian, common law, and international primary and secondary sources from vLex on one platform will create a unique service for the law sector in Canada and elsewhere.

“I’m delighted that we will be hosting Irwin Law’s award-winning titles on vLex, and that we have completed the share purchase agreement with Irwin Law. These agreements will create new opportunities for growth and innovation, and I look forward to working with Jeff and his colleagues to offer exciting services to this community of users that we have known and served for many years.” - Masoud Gerami, Managing Director of vLex, Global Markets.

For the Canadian legal sector, this announcement brings many future opportunities, including access to more legal information products and advanced legal research tools. To prepare for the new venture, vLex is expanding its local Canadian team following the appointment of Tom Atkinson as Head of Business for Canada, and more will join in the coming weeks.

vLex provides access to a comprehensive collection of legal information from over 130 jurisdictions. Founded over 20 years ago, vLex provides a first-class and comprehensive service for thousands of lawyers, law firms, government departments and law schools around the world. vLex acquired Justis Publishing in March 2019, and have integrated their content and features into the flagship vLex Justis platform.

Their team of over 200 lawyers, engineers and editorial experts continually strive to deliver up-to-date legal information and industry-leading AI-powered legal technology.

Irwin Law is Canada’s youngest law publisher, and brings an innovative approach and fresh ideas to legal publishing. Established in 1996, Irwin Law has strived to publish books that do more than outline the current state of the law. They analyse the complex issues of the day in a succinct and readable style and in a manner that is probing and thoughtful.

