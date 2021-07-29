Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
U.S. District Court provides resources for domestic violence survivors

Chief Judge Peter D. Welte of the United States District Court for the District of North Dakota announced the availability of resources for attorneys to provide services to survivors of domestic violence under the “Pro bono Work to Empower and Represent (POWER) Act” of 2018.

The court has published on its website a resource list introducing the POWER Act to the legal community.  The court will be sponsoring annual events in partnership with State, local, and Tribal domestic violence advocacy groups, to promote pro bono legal services as a critical way in which to empower survivors of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking, and engage citizens in assisting those survivors.

POWER Act website: https://www.ndd.uscourts.gov/announce/POWER_Act.pdf

 

