Martha's Vineyard Bank to Launch Insurance Agency through Partnership with Insuritas

Vineyard Sound Insurance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Martha's Vineyard Bank, was launched in July 2021.

EAST WINDSOR, CT, USA, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Martha's Vineyard Bank recently partnered with Insuritas, a full-service digital insurance agency platform, to begin offering personal, commercial, and ancillary insurance services to Martha's Vineyard Bank's more than 30,000 customers. Vineyard Sound Insurance, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Martha's Vineyard Bank, launched in July. The Agency offers personal, ancillary, and commercial insurance products following Martha's Vineyard Bank's focus-on-client-service model.

"Our mission is to make our clients' financial lives easy. Our Bank clients are interested in having a one-stop-shop for all of their financial and insurance needs. The addition of Vineyard Sound Insurance allows us to offer a full suite of financial solutions", stated James M. Anthony, President, and CEO of Martha's Vineyard Bank, the parent company of Vineyard Sound Insurance.

Vineyard Sound Insurance can produce quotes from more than 40 insurance carrier partners. Our insurance solutions include home, renter's, auto, flood, identity theft, travel, and professional liability insurance, among many others.

"We're delighted to announce our relationship with Martha's Vineyard Bank and are proud to have earned the opportunity to build, launch, and manage a full-service, digitally-powered insurance agency for the bank and its customers," said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. "Through our relationship, the bank will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their customers' insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time."

