Governor Cuomo: State reaching out to hard-hit communities $5.5 Million Awarded to Hispanic Federation, $5.5 Million Awarded to Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies, $1 Million Awarded to New York Immigration Coalition, $1 Million... Learn more…

Hispanic Federation President and CEO Frankie Miranda said, "The COVID-19 pandemic exacerbated longstanding inequities in our society - especially within communities of color throughout New York State. Hispanic Federation has been on the frontlines since day one of the health crisis to serve our community and ensure access to critical services and information. As we continue to see people of color trailing behind in terms of vaccination rates, we are taking immediate action to ensure equitable access to vaccines for all of New York's communities. I thank Governor Cuomo for his leadership in creating this essential initiative - these $15 million are incredibly vital to clearing roadblocks for New Yorkers through vaccine education and outreach and serving areas with the highest need."

Federation of Protestant Welfare Agencies CEO & Executive Director Jennifer Jones Austin said, "This new funding for community-based organizations throughout New York, championed by Governor Cuomo, is focused on expanding our efforts to make sure everyone is knowledgeable about the vaccine and has easy access to it because research shows that the great majority of those who are dying from Covid-19 today are unvaccinated. Local organizations with deep connections in the communities hit hardest by the pandemic, namely communities of color and those with low incomes, will have the financial support they need to provide accurate information about the vaccine so people can make good decisions for themselves about their health. Not only will this effort restore health and safety to all New Yorkers, but it is also critical to ensuring a strong and inclusive recovery for our state."

New York Immigration Coalition Executive Director Murad Awawdeh said, "Vaccination is the final, critical effort we need to make to defeat COVID-19 for good, but not all communities are taking the shot at the same rates. Governor Cuomo's announcement of $15 million to improve education and awareness of the benefits of vaccination is a vital effort we need to spread the word. This funding will help community-based organizations with local networks reach New Yorkers who haven't yet taken the vaccine and bring them into the fold. I thank the Governor for his efforts on behalf of underserved communities and look forward to seeing a healthier, safer New York as a result of these new efforts."

Asian American Federation Executive Director Jo-Ann Yoo said, "This new funding for community-based organizations in New York, championed by Governor Cuomo, will improve our ability to get the word out about the benefits of vaccination in some of the state's most vulnerable communities. We've made huge progress vaccinating New Yorkers against COVID-19, but many of the outlying groups are precisely those who were hit hardest by the virus in the first place. I am glad to see this funding disbursed to important organizations and look forward to seeing them drive vaccination rates up by coordinating neighborhood resources to reach and educate New Yorkers in our state."