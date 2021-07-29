Providence man sentenced to serve 4 years in state prison on illegal firearm charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter F. Neronha announced that a Providence man was sentenced in Providence County Superior Court to serve four years at the Adult Correctional Institutions (ACI), stemming from his arrest by the Providence Police Department in January 2021 for carrying a pistol without a license.

Reynolds Youboty (age 23) waived criminal information and entered a plea of nolo contendere to possession of a firearm without a license.

At a hearing on July 23, before Superior Court Justice Joseph A. Montalbano, the court sentenced Youboty to 10 years at the ACI with four years to serve and the balance of the sentence suspended with probation.

"Inexplicably (and rather foolishly), the defendant believed that the most appropriate thing to bring to a house party was a loaded firearm, and then shared that inexplicable and foolish decision with others upon his arrival. The inevitable fallout of his conduct was apparently lost on him. Fortunately, it was not lost on the Providence Police Department. Their quick and decisive action, notwithstanding the defendant's belligerence upon their arrival, defused a dangerous situation," said Attorney General Neronha. "The defendant's conduct warrants a lengthy prison sentence, and I am grateful to the court for imposing one in this case."

Had the case proceeded to trial, the State was prepared to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that during the evening of January 29, 2021, Youboty was arrested by the Providence Police Department outside of a house party on George Street while in possession of a concealed firearm.

That evening, Providence Police officers responded to George Street following reports of an individual with a pistol depicted in videos shared on social media. Officers stopped Youboty, who refused to comply with lawful orders and instead engaged officers in a physical confrontation.

During the ensuing struggle, Youboty repeatedly reached for his waistband before officers were able to subdue and take him into custody. Officers then seized a loaded Glock 44 from Youboty's pants pocket.

"Once again, this is an example of proactive, targeted enforcement by our officers to remove illegal firearms from our streets," said Steven M. Paré, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety. "I commend the officers involved for their hard work on this case and for their commitment to apprehending dangerous criminals who are a threat to public safety. I thank the Attorney General's Office for their tireless efforts in the prosecution of this case and for their dedicated partnership with the Providence Police Department."

Special Assistant Attorney General Gregory Abilheira of the Office of the Attorney General and Violent Crime Task Force Investigators Robert Foley and Jonathan Smith of the Providence Police Department led the investigation and prosecution of the case.

###