Attorney General launches new open government database ahead of 23rd Annual Open Government Summit

More robust search tools for open government findings offer an improved experience for Rhode Islanders

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Attorney General Peter Neronha will host the 23rd Annual Open Government Summit, in partnership with the Roger Williams University School of Law Alumni Association, this Friday, July 30th. Much like last year, the summit will be completely virtual and livestreamed on the Attorney General's YouTube channel at beginning at 9 a.m. on Friday. Members of the public are encouraged to tune in.

"Year after year, this summit is an important opportunity for public officials, open government practitioners and Rhode Island citizens to share best practices and guidance on open records laws," said Attorney General Neronha. "The event is both a refresher and a chance to learn new ways to make our government more accessible and more accountable to the public."

Ahead of this year's summit, the Office unveiled its new online database for open government findings. Developed by Clerkbase, a company that specializes in online transparency solutions for government agencies, the Attorney General's new database allows users to browse all open government decisions and seek out specific decisions using advanced search options.

Developing a faster, more intuitive database gives the public the tools they need to be involved in their government – further advancing our goal of accountability and transparency between officials and their citizens. While the Office continues to populate the new database with open government findings, you can always reach out to our team directly at opengovernment@riag.ri.gov if you don't find what you are looking for.

The Open Government Summit is an annual event, open to both practitioners and members of the public, that provides an opportunity to learn about the Access to Public Records Act (APRA) and the Open Meetings Act (OMA) and receive guidance on how to comply with these statutes in various situations. The New England First Amendment Coalition, one of Rhode Island's biggest advocates for open government, will join the Office's open government team via video to offer remarks.

Anyone interested in virtually attending the Open Government Summit can register here or by emailing agsummit@riag.ri.gov. There is no cost to register and the event is open to the public.

