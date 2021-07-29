FLORIDA TREND MAGAZINE NAMES PAUL DAVIS RESTORATION TO ITS TOP 100 BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR
PAUL DAVIS RESTORATION NAMED TO ‘BEST COMPANIES TO WORK FOR’ LIST IN UPCOMING AUGUST ISSUE OF FLORIDA TREND MAGAZINEJACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Paul Davis Restoration, Inc. (franchisor) was recently named one of Florida’s Best Companies To Work For.
The annual Best Companies To Work For In Florida list is featured in the August issue of Florida Trend magazine. One-hundred companies are ranked in small, medium, and large employer categories.
To participate, companies or government entities had to employ at least 15 workers in Florida and have been in operation at least one year. Companies that chose to participate underwent an evaluation of their workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems, and demographics. The process also included a survey to measure employee satisfaction. The combined scores determined the top companies and the final ranking.
The Best Companies To Work For In Florida program was created by Florida Trend and Best Companies Group and is endorsed by the HR Florida State Council. Best Companies Group managed the registration, survey and analysis and determined the final rankings. For a list of the 100 Best Companies To Work For In Florida, go to www.FloridaTrend.com/BestCompanies.
“We are honored to have been chosen for this prestigious list once again,” said Rich Wilson, President and CEO of Paul Davis Restoration. “I thank all of our franchisees who continuously strive to make Paul Davis Restoration a great company to work for. In fact, we recently implemented a national campaign seeking out the ‘best of the best’ new team members from all over the country. The campaign is called ‘The Best Job You’ve Probably Never Heard Of’ and one of our first candidates is from Florida. She has chosen an incredible career path at Paul Davis as Controller.” Read more here and watch her video here.
Paul Davis has been extremely busy helping businesses and organizations, schools, shops, community centers, and more, clean and apply disinfectant to all surfaces according to CDC guidelines to make areas and spaces safe from COVID-19. These summer months, their North American network of nearly 350 offices is focusing on offering preparedness tips and support to homeowners and businesses during this hurricane season. They are ready to assist if a disaster of any size occurs. Additionally, the spirit of serving others is very engrained in the culture of this organization. Many Paul Davis offices donate time, materials, and labor to several projects positively impacting their local communities. Find these initiatives online with the hashtag #FirstServeOthers.
About Paul Davis Restoration
For more than 55 years, Paul Davis Restoration has restored residential and commercial properties damaged by fire, water, mold, storms, and disasters. Paul Davis is a one-stop shop for disaster damage and restoration is quickly approaching 350 independently owned franchises in the United States and Canada. The professionals at Paul Davis are certified in emergency restoration, reconstruction, and remodeling. For more information, visit the company website at www.pauldavis.com or for franchise info go to www.pauldavisbusiness.com
About Florida Trend
Florida Trend is Florida's Business Authority—an award-winning media company delivering balanced, trusted, in-depth business news and information across print and digital platforms. Florida Trend reports on all industry sectors, including health care, education, research and technology, finance, law, transportation, and real estate. Its monthly business magazine is read by more than 270,000 influential business, civil and governmental leaders, and its companion website, FloridaTrend.com, garners a million page-views and over 160,000 unique visitors each month.
