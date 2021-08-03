Auto protect your client-side attack surface with www.feroot.com

Feroot Security Appoints Mark Gillard, EVP of Sales & Customer Success to build and drive the company’s sales and customer success strategy.

TORONTO, ON, CANADA, August 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Feroot Security, a leading provider of client-side cybersecurity products, today announced the appointment of Mark Gillard as Executive Vice President of Sales & Customer Success. In this role, Gillard will build and drive the company’s sales and customer success strategy.

Gillard will report to Feroot Security co-founder & CEO Ivan Tsarynny. In his role, he will grow and scale the business while delivering exceptional customer experience to Feroot Security clients. Gillard brings to Feroot Security a long and distinguished track record of growing successful sales teams and pleasing customers by delivering exceptional service. Gillard most recently served as Client Principal at Avaya Professional Services where he successfully grew the Avaya Professional Services portfolio of services, driving team and revenues while building a nationwide customer success program.

“Mark has been a fantastic advisor to Vitaliy (Lim, co-founder & COO) and I over the past two years, during which we built Feroot from the ground up,” said Ivan Tsarynny, co-founder & CEO at Feroot Security. “I’m thrilled that he has joined us to drive our business forward and build out our sales and customer success capabilities.”

“I’m excited to work with Ivan and the Feroot team to grow the business and educate the market on our unique product offerings,” said Gillard. “Our Inspector and PageGuard products solve an extremely important cybersecurity challenge—securing customers from Magecart, e-skimming and other client-side cyberattacks. We have a massive opportunity to help businesses secure their customers’ experience.”

Gillard joined Feroot Security earlier this year and brings 20+ years of senior leadership experience building and developing sales and customer success teams as well as executive information technology roles. What makes Mark unique is that he also possesses an extensive security background and has been accountable for leading customer security programs. Mark is a graduate of Durham College of Applied Arts and Technology.



About Feroot Security

Feroot Security believes that customers should be able to do business securely with any online company, without risk or compromise. Feroot secures client-side web applications so businesses can deliver flawless digital user experiences to their customers. Leading brands trust Feroot to protect their client-side attack surface. Visit www.feroot.com.